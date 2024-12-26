CM Revanth Reddy Reaches Command Control for Tollywood Meeting

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is going to meet today with some of the important personalities in the Telugu film industry. The meeting scheduled to take place at the Police Command and Control Center will discuss the major issues concerning the industry.

The attendees comprise producers Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Daggubati Suresh Babu, alongside actors Venkatesh, Nithin and Varun Tej. Trivikram Srinivas, Harish Shankar, and Anil Ravipudi joined the discussion on their board.

Representative members of the Telangana Film Chamber and the Film Federation - Bharat Bhushan and Damodar Prasad.

The agenda of this meeting includes the issue of drug abuse within the industry, new rules and regulations, and government-proposed new initiatives to promote the industry. Film fans are keenly waiting for this outcome of the meeting, as some big-buck movies are scheduled for release soon.

