Dhanush to Star in Real-Life Hero Story with Amaran Director

Dhanush is a multi-talented star known for his work as an actor, director, producer, singer, and narrator. He is also a well-known multilingual actor with a strong presence in Bollywood and Hollywood. Currently, Dhanush is juggling the lead roles in three films simultaneously.

One of these projects is a bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu called Kubera. The second film is Idli Kadai, in which Dhanush not only stars but also directs. The third film has recently started shooting. Produced by Anbu Cheliyan under the banner of Gopuram Films, this movie is directed by Rajkumar Periyaswamy, who is known for his work in Amaran.

Dhanush gained huge recognition with Amaran, a biographical film based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a brave soldier. In a recent meeting, Dhanush shared that his latest film will also be based on the story of a real hero. He mentioned that there are many unsung heroes and heroines in society, and his film will highlight the life of one of them.

An exciting update about the film is that actress Shruti Haasan will play the female lead. Dhanush and Shruti previously worked together in the film 3, and their pairing is eagerly awaited by fans. Shruti, who is currently acting in Coolie with Rajinikanth, will be seen alongside Dhanush in this new film.

In addition to these projects, Dhanush has completed the shooting of Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam after the film Rayan. He is currently dubbing for it, and it is expected to release in the first half of next year.

Dhanush's busy schedule and multiple projects show his versatility and commitment to the film industry