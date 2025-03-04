Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), a Tamil romantic comedy directed by Dhanush, hit theaters on February 21, 2025. The film has received positive feedback for the performances of its young cast. While still playing in theaters, speculations about its OTT release are already circulating. NEEK is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with an anticipated release date of March 21, 2025, though the official confirmation has yet to come from the makers.

The movie follows the story of Prabhu, a young chef struggling to move on after his breakup with Nila. His family sets up a marriage meeting with Preethi, his childhood friend. As they spend time together, Prabhu opens up about his past with Nila. Their love story began at an anniversary party, where they quickly became close. Although Prabhu’s family accepted their relationship, Nila’s father opposed it due to his terminal cancer. To let Nila spend more time with her father, Prabhu walked away without telling her the truth, resulting in their painful breakup.

Before Nila's father passed away, he accepted their relationship, but by then, Nila was already engaged to Arvind. The story comes to a head when Prabhu attends Nila’s wedding in Goa, where she realizes she still loves him. However, Prabhu decides to move forward with Preethi, and the film ends with their wedding. Nila, Arvind, and Anjali appear at the wedding, suggesting new love stories and a potential sequel.

NEEK is directed, written, and produced by Dhanush, along with Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri. The film stars Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, and Priya Prakash Varrier in key roles.