Chiranjeevi–Anil Ravipudi Movie Title Unveiled as Birthday Gift: Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to team up with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi for a full-on mass entertainer. Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead, and the film is scheduled for a grand release during Sankranti 2026.

Backed by Shine Screens’ Sahu Garapati and jointly produced with Gold Box Entertainments by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the project is being mounted on a lavish scale.

As a special birthday surprise for Chiranjeevi, the makers unveiled the much-awaited title and glimpse at a massive event held at Prasads IMAX, Hyderabad. Fans erupted in joy as the glimpse opened with Victory Venkatesh’s powerful voiceover: “Mana Shankar Varaprasad Garu… Pandakaki Vasthunnaru” (Our Shankar Varaprasad is coming for the festival).

The visuals presented Chiru in a vintage mass avatar, promising to recreate the magic that fans have adored for decades. Music for the film is being composed by mass specialist Bheems Ceciroleo, further raising expectations.

With sky-high anticipation in both fan circles and trade circles, this Chiranjeevi–Anil Ravipudi collaboration is already being hailed as the perfect festive entertainer. Come Sankranti 2026, Megastar is ready to light up the screens with laughter, energy, and celebration.