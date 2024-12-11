Allu Arjun Fan Found Dead in Pushpa 2 Theatre in AP

In a shocking and unfortunate turn of events, yet another fan of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has lost their life watching his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The latest incident occurred just days after the death of a female fan due to a stampede while attending the premiere of the movie in Hyderabad.

According to reports, a 35-year-old man named Harijana Madhannappa was found dead at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Rayadurgam on Monday. The incident happened during the film's matinee show, which Madhannappa had attended in an intoxicated state.

The cause of death of Madhannappa is being investigated by the police, though preliminary reports indicate that he was an alcohol addict who had consumed excess liquor inside the theatre. The case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. This tragic incident has shaken the film industry and Allu Arjun's fans. The actor's team has not issued any official statement on the matter.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of excessive enthusiasm and excitement during public events, which can lead to risks and consequences. It also underscores the need for better crowd control and safety measures at theatres and other public venues.

The death of Madhannappa is the second such case within a week after a female fan died due to cardiac arrest in Hyderabad immediately after the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Several people, including the theatre owner, have been taken into custody for the earlier death.

As the investigation into Madhannappa's death continues, fans and well-wishers are mourning the loss of another life. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of safety and responsibility during public events.

