AA22: Allu Arjun and Atlee's Movie Title Locked as "ICON"?

Ever since the announcement by Sun Pictures, there has been a lot of buzz about Allu Arjun's science fiction adventure, directed by Atlee. The heroines set to star opposite Allu Arjun are the subject of growing speculation. Deepika Padukone, who was initially supposed to sign on to Prabhas' Spirit, had reportedly backed out of the project.

According to rumors, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not in favor of the alleged demands put forth by the star actress. Apparently, Deepika wanted to work only for eight hours and also demanded a profit share in the film. With Deepika out, Sandeep signed Tripti Dimri as the lead opposite Prabhas.

Rumors suggest that Deepika Padukone will be starring opposite legendary actor Allu Arjun in an upcoming Atlee film. Deepika was considered for the role of heroine alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Amidst all this, the movie's title has been generating new excitement.

Keep in mind that Allu Arjun is known as the Icon Star. Currently, reports suggest that Atlee's film will bear the title Icon. This title will be fitting, especially since the actor is playing a triple role in the movie. It's perfect to call this movie "ICON." The movie is rumored to go on floors in the third week of June, and there will be more updates once the team starts filming.

Allu Arjun and Atlee's collaboration is generating significant buzz nationwide, similar to the excitement surrounding Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie with SS Rajamouli, and speculation about the film will continue to increase as time goes on.