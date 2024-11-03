TN Speaker appeals MK Stalin to seek Centre’s intervention on jailed fishermen in Bahrain

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging his intervention with the Union government to secure the release of 28 fishermen who are currently held in Bahrain jails.

In the letter, dated November 3, Appavu highlighted that 28 fishermen from Idinthakarai in Radhapuram Taluk, Tamil Nadu, went fishing in Iran during the first week of September. However, they were apprehended by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11 and have since been lodged in Bahrain jails.

Appavu noted that the matter had been previously brought to the Union government’s attention but without an adequate response.

He requested the Chief Minister to escalate the issue with the Union government to ensure the safe return of the fishermen.

Additionally, he suggested that the Tamil Nadu state government consider providing relief to the fishermen’s families, who are struggling financially in the absence of their primary earners.

Tamil Nadu fishermen frequently face arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy while families of the affected fishermen, along with fishing associations, regularly protest against these mid-sea detentions.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil fishermen and seized 58 boats.

The president of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and former Union Minister, Anbumani Ramadoss, also called on the Union External Affairs Minister to address the issue.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union External Affairs Minister discussed the issue with the Sri Lankan government, urging them to take measures to prevent further arrests and boat seizures.

However, despite these discussions, the arrests have continued, prompting fishing associations in Tamil Nadu to plan significant protests across the coastal districts of the state.

Fishermen association leaders have said that they would conduct massive protests across the state to highlight the issue of Tamil fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in mid-seas.

