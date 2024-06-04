TN: DMK leaders TR Baalu, Kanimozhi lead; Union minister L Murugan trailing

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) DMK-led INDIA bloc continued its lead in Tamil Nadu with the front leading in 37 seats of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Senior DMK leaders T.R. Baalu, Kanimozhi and A. Raja are leading against their respective rivals by margins of more than 50,000 votes. Union Minister and former Tamil Nadu state president of the BJP, L. Murugan is trailing.

Kanimozhi is leading from her Thoothukudi seat by a margin of around 1,25,000 votes over her nearest AIADMK rival Sivasamy Velumani, while T.R. Baalu is leading by more than 1,00,000 votes in Sriperumbudur. Former Union minister and senior leader, A. Raja is leading from Nilgiris seat by a margin of around 69,000 votes against his nearest rival and Union Minister L. Murugan.

Former IAS officer and Congress leader Sasikanth Senthil is also leading by a margin of around 1,20,000 votes against DMDK’s Nallathambi K. while DMK’s Murasoli S. is leading against DMDK’s Sivanesan P. by a margin of 71000 votes.

Tamil Nadu minister K.N. Nehru’s son Arun Nehru contesting from the Perambalur seat is leading against his nearest rival Chandra Mohan of AIADMK by a margin of 91000 votes.

In the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat, Sudha Ramakrishnan of the Congress is leading AIADMK’s Babu P. by a margin of 80000 votes. CPI-M leader Su Venkatesan is leading AIADMK’s P. Saravanan by a margin of around 66000 votes.

Sitting MP and Congress leader Vijay Vasanth is leading against the veteran leader and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan of the BJP by a margin of around 80,000 votes.

In the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha seat, DMK leader Selvam G. is leading AIADMK’s E. Rajasekhar by a margin of around 59000 votes.

CPI-M leader R. Sachidanandam is leading against SDPI candidate Mohammed Mubarak by a margin of around 70,000 votes in the Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

In the Theni Lok Sabha, DMK leader Thanga Tamil Selvan is leading against his nearest rival TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMK supported by the NDA by a margin of around 79000 votes.

DMK leader and former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran is leading against his nearest rival BJP’s Vinoj P. Selvam by a margin of around 57000 votes.

Vellore is another seat where the DMK leader and sitting MP Kathir Anand is leading against his nearest rival, A.C. Shanmugam of the New Justice Party which is a coalition partner in the NDA, by a margin of around 70,000 votes.

In the Arani constituency, DMK’s Tharaniventhan M.S. is leading by a margin of 69,000 votes against his nearest opponent, G.V Gajendran of AIADMK.

Sitting MP and DMK leader Kalanidhi Veeraswamy is leading against AIADMK leader R. Manohar by a margin of around 79,000 votes.

M.K. Vishnu Prasad of the Congress is leading against DMDK’s P. Sivakozhundu in Cuddalore by a margin of over 51,000 votes while in Erode, DMK leader K.E. Prakash is leading against his nearest rival Ashok Kumar of AIADMK by a margin of around 62000 votes.

In Tenkasi, DMK leader Rani Srikumar is leading against Puthiya Tamilagam candidate K. Krishnasamy by a margin of around 60,000 votes.

