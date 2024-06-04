BJP heading towards a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the latest figures, seems to be heading towards a clean sweep in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress, however, is likely to face its biggest defeat in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 28 out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

In 2019, the Congress had managed to retain its bastion, Chhindwara. But this time, Congress nominee Nakul Nath -- son of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath -- was trailing by over 50,000 votes.

Kamal Nath, along with state unit Congress chief Jitu Patwari, was present at party headquarters in Bhopal.

However, his son Nakul Nath, who was contesting his second general election from Chhindwara, has left the counting centre.

Another former CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was contesting the election from his home turf, Rajgarh, is also trailing, against BJP's Rodmal Nagar.

Senior BJP leader and ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was contesting Lok Sabha election after two decades, is leading by over 5 lakh votes from Vidisha.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia -- contesting his first election on the BJP's symbol -- is leading by over 4 lakh votes from Guna.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power with an absolute majority.

