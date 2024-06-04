Arsenal in pole position to sign Benjamin Sesko: Reports

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Arsenal will be looking to bolster their squad with reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season. According to reports they are looking for a solid number nine, a midfielder and a left back on priority.

Arsenal are in the pole position to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian forward has a reported release clause of 65 million euros and the Gunners may be looking to spend the cash on someone with Sesko’s profile, according to a report by The Athletic.

The only doubt in Arsenal's mind is whether Seko's output can be higher than Kai Havertz at the club. The team is also in talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, whose price tag of 100 million plus is very off putting for most European clubs.

The North London club is also eyeing the Newcastle duo of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimares but a move is highly unlikely due to the heavy price tag set by the Toons on their two star players, the report added.

Martin Zubamendi and Joao Neves are two of Arteta’s preferred players in the midfield and will be hoping to begin conversations in regards to the players.

The side will use the same transfer strategy that they used last summer which was to close all incoming signings before the start of preseason giving the side enough time to gel with the new incoming players.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney, are likely to depart due to a lack of game-time.

