PM Modi will visit on April 14 to give big gift: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, April 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visit Haryana on April 14 to give a big gift to the people by laying the foundation stone of 800 MW capacity thermal unit in Yamunanagar and inaugurating the airport in Hisar, besides laying the foundation stone of its new terminal.

“Through these development works, the Prime Minister will connect ‘Viksit Haryana’ with ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the Chief Minister told the media after reviewing preparations relating to PM Modi’s visit.

“Electricity is the biggest need of the present time. Be it railways or electric vehicles running on roads, we are dependent on electricity for everything,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the 800 MW thermal unit for which the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone in Yamunanagar is being built by BHEL with an outlay of Rs 7,272 crore.

He informed that the work of this unit will be completed by the end of 2028.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations for the programme, the Chief Minister said that the people of Haryana are eager to give a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at both places.

“These gifts of development to the state will benefit not only the people but also the people of the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that after a big victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the BJP has also got a big victory in the recent local body elections.

“In such a situation, the development of the state will be done at thrice the speed, and the Prime Minister is arriving in the state to increase this pace,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed that the parking arrangements should be better and arrangements should be made so that the people coming from all over the state to the programme do not face any problem.

“The drinking water should be arranged at both the venues as well as at the parking places,” he said.

