TN CM Stalin turns 72; Governor Ravi extends birthday greetings

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi has extended his birthday wishes to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who turned 72 on Saturday.

In his message, Governor Ravi said, "Chief Minister Sir, I am delighted to know that you are celebrating your 72nd birthday today. I wish that under your leadership, the people of Tamil Nadu may receive all blessings and live happily."

He further added, "I also pray that by the divine grace of the Almighty, you may enjoy perfect physical and mental well-being, happiness, and continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. On this auspicious day, I extend my warm greetings to you."

M. K. Stalin's son and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also wished his father on his birthday.

In his message, Udhayanidhi said, "We enjoyed participating in the cake-cutting ceremony where the Honorable Chief Minister @mkstalin celebrated his birthday with his family, including his mother."

He further stated, "Let us strengthen the hand of the unwavering leader of the Indian Union - the self-respecting voice for the rights of Tamil Nadu - the honourable Chief Minister. Let us march steadfastly for the victory of Tamil Nadu!"

On social media platform X, Udhayanidhi added, "Guiding the party in the footsteps of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, Stalin has earned the love of Tamil Nadu's people and is now a great leader beloved across India. Wishing him many more years of leadership and service."

CM Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of DMK stalwarts C. N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi at Marina Beach.

He is also scheduled to pay homage at the Periyar Memorial in Periyar Thidal.

Various events have been scheduled to mark the event.

Later in the day, at Anna Arivalayam, CM Stalin will meet ministers, party workers, and officials to receive birthday greetings. Since morning, social media has been flooded with birthday wishes from supporters and party members.

On the eve of his birthday, CM Stalin had urged the party cadre to take two pressing issues to the people - delimitation that could affect the state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes, and the imposition of Hindi language in Tamil Nadu.

He emphasised the need to educate the public on these issues, warning that they could jeopardise the state's rights and future representation in Parliament.

