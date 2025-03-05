TN Class 11 Board examinations begin today, 8.23 lakh students to appear

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Class 11 Board examinations commence on Wednesday, with 8.23 lakh students appearing across 3,316 exam centers. The exams will continue until March 27, starting with Tamil and other language subjects.

The exams will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has urged students to contact the general helpline numbers 94983-83075 and 94983-83076 for any complaints, queries, or clarifications regarding the examinations.

The state government introduced board exams for Class 11 to ensure students grasp key concepts essential for higher education, particularly in engineering and other college degrees.

Addressing this, Minister Poyyamozhi stated, “The Class 11 final exam was turned into a board exam so that students learn the concepts more seriously and in-depth, as they are crucial for college studies.”

The Class 12 Board examinations started on March 3, with 8.21 lakh students appearing. These exams will continue until March 25.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 board examinations will be held from March 28 to April 15, with 9.13 lakh students expected to take the exams. In total, over 25.57 lakh students across all three Classes (10, 11, and 12) will appear for the board exams this year, including 20,746 students with disabilities taking part in the examinations.

The Department of Government Examinations (DGE) has established an examination committee in each district, overseen by the district collector, to ensure basic facilities such as adequate drinking water and uninterrupted power supply at exam centres.

Class 12 and Class 11 exams will be conducted across 3,316 centres, while Class 10 exams will be held in 4,113 centres. Over 45,000 teachers have been assigned to various examination-related duties. More than 4,800 flying squads will be deployed to prevent malpractice, and a full-time exam control room will operate from 8.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. on examination days to assist students and the public.

Additionally, mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside exam centres for both students and invigilating teachers. The DGE has tentatively scheduled the Class 12 results for April 9, while Class 11 and Class 10 results will be declared on April 19.

It may be recalled that the Class 12 board exams in 2024 were held from March 22 to April 13, with 7.72 lakh students appearing: 4.1 lakh girls and 3.6 lakh boys took the exams. Of these, 3,25,305 boys and 3,93,890 girls passed. The only transgender student who appeared also passed.

The Class 11 board exams in 2024 were conducted from March 4 to March 25, with 8,11,172 students appearing: 7,39,539 students passed the examinations. Among 4,26,821 girls who appeared for the exam,4,04,143 passed, while of the 3,84,351 boys, 3,35,396 passed.

The Class 10 board exams in 2024 took place from March 26 to April 18: 8,94,264 students appeared for the SSLC exams, and 8,18,743 students (91.55 per cent) passed. Among 4,47,061 female candidates, 4,22,591 (94.55 per cent) passed, and of the 4,47,203 boys who appeared for the exams, 3,96,152 (88.58 per cent) passed. With robust measures in place, the Tamil Nadu government aims to ensure a smooth, fair, and transparent examination process for all students.

