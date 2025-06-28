Three killed, two injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh), June 28 (IANS) At least three passengers were killed and two others critically injured after a private double-decker bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, the bus, which was travelling from Delhi to Orai in Jalaun district, rammed into the rear of a truck laden with marble tiles near the Nagla Khangar area.

The impact was severe, causing extensive damage to the front and left side of the bus.

Rural Superintendent of Police Trigun Bisen confirmed that three people died on the spot. Two injured passengers were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI) in Saifai, Etawah, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

One of the deceased has been identified as a resident of Orai. Efforts are on to establish the identities of the remaining victims, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the slow-moving truck ahead.

Eyewitnesses reported that the crash led to chaos and panic among the passengers, with screams heard from the mangled bus.

Emergency response teams, including the UPDA patrol unit, Dial 112, Nagla Khangar police station personnel, and a road safety team, promptly reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were evacuated with the help of ambulances.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the damaged bus was moved to the side of the expressway, near KM 76, while the accident occurred around KM 68 on the left-hand side of the road.

The remaining passengers were accommodated in alternate buses to continue their journey.

Authorities are further investigating the cause of the accident and have urged drivers to remain alert, especially on long-distance routes.

