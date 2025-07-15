Tensions surface in Bangladesh camp amid poor form and coaching controversy

Colombo, July 15 (IANS) Bangladesh’s turbulent 2025 season took another turn on Tuesday as assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin addressed criticism surrounding his role in the national setup. The team, already reeling from a string of poor performances, finds itself in disarray both on and off the field ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh have suffered series defeats to UAE, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe earlier this year. Their current tour of Sri Lanka hasn’t brought much respite either, with the visitors losing both the Test and ODI series, and trailing in the T20I leg. Amid this bleak backdrop, reports emerged that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is exploring options for a new batting coach—a role Salahuddin has been fulfilling since November 2024.

At a press conference on the eve of the third T20I, Salahuddin expressed frustration at the speculation around his future and the narrative that he has undue influence in team decisions.

“My role as a coach in the Bangladesh team isn't set in stone,” Salahuddin was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying. “I have never had any ego about it. If someone better comes (in the role of a batting coach), it will be for the team. The Bangladesh team is not the property of my father and grandfather. I will get criticised when I don't do well, I will get praised when I do well. It is the reality.”

Salahuddin, one of Bangladesh’s most successful domestic coaches, has long-standing ties with several national players. However, recent media reports alleged he’s wielding too much influence in selections and playing roles.

“After coaching for 27-28 years, I am hearing that there are lots of complaints in the team against me. I really would like to know about those complaints. Best if it was given to me in writing. You have to provide hard evidence. It will help me correct myself,” he said.

“If I feel that the team needs a change for the good of the team, I will most likely do that. Our team has been losing regularly, so how will I benefit from favouritism?” he added.

This episode is just the latest in a series of internal issues. Just last month, Najmul Hossain Shanto resigned from Test captaincy, citing leadership confusion. “Too many captains in the dressing room,” he said bluntly. Currently, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz lead the T20I and ODI sides, respectively.

