Ten passengers fall from moving local train near Mumbai, one dies

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) At least one person and nine others were injured after falling from a moving local train near the Mumbra railway station close to the Maharashtra capital Mumbai.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed that of the ten passengers travelling from Kasara to CSMT, who fell from the train, one has died.

“One person has died in this incident and nine people have been admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, for treatment,” said the Thane Municipal Corporation-run hospital.

“At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital Kalwa, local leader Sanjay Vaghule, Disaster Management Officer Yasin Tadvi, Medical Superintendent Dr Malgaonkar and the Police Inspector of Kalwa Police Station are present, and the team of doctors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital is treating everyone on a war footing,” said the TMC-run hospital.

An eyewitness said, ”Due to the huge crowd in the local, some passengers were hanging from the doors of the coach. At the same time, the Pushpak Express going to Lucknow was passing alongside the local. The passengers standing at the door of the local fell down after being hit by the Pushpak Express.”

Seeing the passengers falling from the train, some passengers informed the RPF about the incident. After that, the injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Kalwa.

A Diwa resident said, “They came to know about the accident after some videos surfaced on social media. In these videos, passengers were seen falling from the local train. These passengers were lifted from the track and brought to the platform. They had suffered serious injuries and their clothes were torn."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the incident is unfortunate, adding that there is an urgent need to seriously look into the security of passengers travelling from the Mumbai suburban trains. He hoped that the railway administration would soon pay attention to this and take the necessary steps

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said the administration should find out the reason behind this accident. "It appears that the incident happened due to the crowd. Did anyone push the passengers? It is necessary to get information about this.”

Former Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Rajan Vichare said, “Local trains on the Mumbai to Kalyan route are now in short supply. People have to travel at the risk of their lives. There is a large crowd on the local trains. Therefore, the frequency of local trains should be increased.”

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule offered her condolences and urged the railway administration to do a proper crowd management to avoid further damage.

“There was no ambulance outside the railway station when the accident happened. The condition of the Mumbai local trains is very bad. Passengers are still not getting good facilities. There is a huge crowd in the local trains, people stand outside the doors and travel. When the train is late, the crowd increases greatly at the railway stations. At this time, many people risk their lives to board the local trains,” said NCP(SP) leader Vidya Chavan, who held the railway administration responsible for the accident.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “This tragic accident is a grim reminder of the complete insensitivity of the Maharashtra government towards chronic overcrowding and safety challenges on Mumbai Suburban Rail network.”

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said the incident in Mumbra Kalwa is unfortunate. He further stated, "We could not increase the transport system at the speed at which the population in the Thane to Dombivli area increased. That is what the Devendra Fadnavis government has focused on more than the work of the metro. Efforts are underway to increase the capacity of alternative roads, and at the same time, bypassing Thane. At such a time, the only request is that the passengers should follow the discipline.”

The Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, slammed the Mahayuti government, saying that due to the derailed triple-engine government, Mumbaikars face daily hardships.

He demanded that the railway minister own the responsibility and resign. “The horrific accident that occurred today in Mumbai's local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The number of people travelling by Mumbai local trains is massive. As a result, millions of passengers have to travel daily, hanging on to their lives...The crowd management of Mumbai's passengers cannot be handled; extra trains are not run during peak hours, additional lines are not laid there, and when trains are delayed, the crowd increases even more. Instead of addressing these issues of Mumbai locals, the Railway Minister is busy making reels,” he said.

He further added, “Ordinary Mumbaikars travel by local trains, hanging on for their lives, to earn a livelihood. This local train journey has now become a threat to Mumbaikars' lives. We demand that the Railway Minister take responsibility and resign. The MahaYuti government should now at least follow up with the Central government regarding the issues of Mumbai's local trains.”

