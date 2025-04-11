Temple purification row: BJP leader says protest was against Congress

Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Suspended BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja has submitted his response to the party’s show-cause notice over the controversial 'purification' of a temple in Alwar, Rajasthan, with Gangajal following a visit by Congress leader Tika Ram Jully, saying he was protesting against the party.

Ahuja clarified in his response that he has never apologised for his actions in the past and has no intention of doing so in the future.

His firm stance could potentially put the BJP in a difficult position, especially as the Congress has escalated the matter by framing it as an insult to the Dalit community.

In his written reply to the Rajasthan BJP unit, Ahuja stated that his objection was directed at the visit by Congress leaders, not against the Dalit community. “I have never insulted Dalits, nor can I even imagine doing so,” he wrote, describing himself as a pro-Dalit leader who has served three terms as MLA from Alwar and consistently raised his voice in support of Dalit issues.

Ahuja emphasised that his opposition to Tika Ram Jully stemmed from political rivalry, not caste bias. “Jully is a Congress leader. My protest was political, not personal or caste-based,” he clarified.

Reiterating his firm stance, Ahuja said, “I have not committed any mistake, so the question of an apology does not arise. Apologising is not part of my culture.”

He insisted that the use of Gangajal was merely symbolic and intended as a political statement, not an expression of caste or religious prejudice.

Meanwhile, the BJP's state organisation general secretary, Damodar Agarwal, confirmed that the party has received Ahuja's reply and forwarded it to Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore, who will make the final decision.

The controversy erupted on Ram Navami when Tika Ram Jully, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, visited a temple in Alwar. After his visit, Ahuja was seen performing a purification ritual using Gangajal, an act that was widely criticised and led to his suspension from the BJP’s primary membership.

The party demanded a response within three days after the video of the incident went viral.

The Congress party has seized upon the incident, framing it as a caste-based insult. During its national convention in Ahmedabad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned Ahuja's actions, describing them as reflective of "Manuvadi thinking" and accusing the BJP of harboring such regressive ideologies.

