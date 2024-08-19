You May Not Be Available to Tie Rakhi Today: KTR's Emotional Post for Sister Kavitha on Raksha Bandhan Day

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that symbolizes the deep bond between brothers and sisters, took a somber turn for Former Minister and BRS working president, KT Rama Rao (KTR). This year, KTR shared an emotional post on social media, expressing his sorrow as his sister, MLC K Kavitha, was unable to tie him a Rakhi due to her incarceration. It can be noted that Kavitha is in Tihar jail. She was arrested in Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

In his heartfelt message, KTR wrote, "You may not be able to tie Rakhi today But will be with you through thick and thin. (sic)"

KTR shared old pictures with Kavita tying him Rakhi. He reminisced about the years of Raksha Bandhan celebrations with his sister and the joy that came with each Rakhi she tied on his wrist. He spoke of the special bond they shared, one that has been a source of strength and comfort in his life. However, this year, that bond felt the strain of separation, as Kavitha's absence loomed large over the festival.

KTR's post, filled with emotions, highlighted the pain of not having his sister by his side during such a significant occasion. He expressed his hope that she would soon return home, and they could celebrate the festival together again.

The post resonated with many, drawing sympathy and support from his followers, who expressed their solidarity with the family during this difficult time. Raksha Bandhan, for KTR and Kavitha, was not just a missed tradition but a poignant reminder of the challenges they face.

In these testing times, KTR's emotional words stand as a testament to the enduring bond between siblings, even when circumstances keep them apart.