TG DSC 2024 Jobs Recruitment Begins, Final List with 1:1 Selection Ration to be Out!

The Telangana DSC 2024 recruitment process has officially begun, with certificate verification successfully completed across all districts. Authorities have confirmed that the verification was smoothly conducted throughout the state.

Streamlining the Selection Process:

To ensure clarity and fairness, the School Education Department has introduced measures to prevent candidates from being selected for multiple positions. Applicants will now be chosen for either the School Assistant (SA) or Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) roles, but not both. Recruitment for the 11,062 teacher posts is currently underway.

Final Selection List in 1:1 Ratio:

In previous DSC results, some candidates were selected for multiple positions, causing confusion and leaving some posts unfilled. To prevent this, the department will release the final selection list in a 1:1 ratio, starting with School Assistant roles. Once the SA list is published, the list for SGT candidates will follow. If a candidate appears in both lists, their name will be removed from one, and the next eligible candidate on the merit list will take their place. The department has already developed the necessary software to facilitate this adjustment.

Special Educator Posts - No TET Marks Required:This recruitment cycle includes 220 School Assistant Special Educator posts and 796 SGT Special Educator posts. Notably, candidates for these roles are not required to have TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) marks. Earlier this year, 62 petitioners filed a case in the High Court concerning this issue. While certificate verification is complete in 17 districts, it remains pending in 16 others.

Predominantly Female Candidates:

A significant majority of the candidates for this year’s teacher posts are women. During the document verification process, officials noted discrepancies in Aadhaar details, particularly regarding name changes after marriage. To address this, District Educational Officers (DEOs) requested letters from the candidates' husbands confirming the relationship, which were then attached to the official documents.

Concerns Over Fake Certificates:

Despite the progress in the DSC 2024 selection process, there are concerns about the submission of fake certificates during verification, raising questions about the integrity of the recruitment process. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to maintain transparency and fairness in the selection of candidates.

