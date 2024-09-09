September 9 - September 11: Heavy rain alert for Telangana and AP!

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall across the Telugu states for the next 48 hours due to the intensification of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal into a depression.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has warned of severe rains in Telangana over the next three days September 9 to September 11. An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in the districts of Hyderabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, particularly affecting the districts of Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. The Krishna and East Godavari districts are also expected to experience significant rainfall. Authorities have further warned that the districts of Eluru, Alluri, and Godavari could see extremely heavy rains.