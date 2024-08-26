26 August Sakshi Cartoon: HYDRA successfully breaks the pot of “unauthorised structures” 

Hyderabad: As the fear of demolition of illegal properties has gripped the land grabber, Sakshi Cartoon captured the spirit of law enforcement displayed by the newly-created Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRA) to reclaim and protect government assets in the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR). The TCUR comprises the entire GHMC and also areas up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

HYDRA led by a 2007-batch IPS officer from Telangana cadre AV Ranganath has so far reclaimed 43 acres of land of lakes, ponds, and other water bodies encroached upon by politicians of various parties, VIPs, and real estate developers.

In today’s cartoon, Sakshi has tried to convey the successful removal of encroachments on the lands of lakes and other government-owned properties. The leading Telugu newspaper has used the imagery of Krishnashtami celebrations in which a group of young men come together to form a human pyramid to break the dahi handi, or "curd pot" which is hung from high ceilings or poles. The cartoon shows how the HYDRA Commissioner successfully breaks the curd pot of unauthorised structures in the GHMC limits which were hitherto evaded the law enforcement agencies’ crackdown.