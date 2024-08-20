Red Alert for August 20 to August 24: Heavy Rains in Hyderabad and Telangana

Rising Water Levels in Hussain Sagar

As of 8 AM, the water level in Hussain Sagar has risen to 513.55 meters, with an inflow of 1,850 cusecs and an outflow of 1,600 cusecs. Authorities are on high alert.

Rain in Hyderabad Subsides, but More Expected

While the rain in Hyderabad has eased for now, the IMD has warned of another heavy downpour after 2 PM, prompting the GHMC to stay on high alert. Several colonies remain submerged.

Roads Flooded, Traffic Chaos in Hyderabad

Despite the temporary lull in rainfall, waterlogged roads continue to cause problems for motorists. Some roads have water levels up to three feet, resembling lakes. As office hours approach, commuters are facing significant challenges, leading to heavy traffic jams in many parts of the city.

Wall Collapse at LB Stadium

Last night's heavy rain caused a large tree to fall near LB Stadium, leading to the collapse of a boundary wall. Several police vehicles were damaged in the incident, which occurred near the old CCS office in Basheerbagh.

Red Alert Issued for Hyderabad

The GHMC has issued a red alert for Hyderabad, warning of another heavy downpour and advising residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Key intersections are flooded with water above knee level, and many colonies and slums have turned into virtual lakes. GHMC teams are working to clear waterlogged areas. For emergency services, residents can contact GHMC's toll-free numbers at 040-21111111 or 9000113667.

Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad and Telangana Districts

Heavy rains have caused streams and canals to overflow, flooding roads and colonies, and causing severe disruptions for residents. Many areas are without power. Since early morning, the twin cities have been experiencing heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, with the Meteorological Department warning that these conditions are expected to persist for the next four days.

Tragic Death Due to Flooding in Ram Nagar

In Ram Nagar, Hyderabad, a man lost his life after being swept away by a sudden surge of water on the road while riding his bike. His body was later found in Ram Nagar, having been carried there from Parsi Gutta. The deceased has been identified as Anil, a resident of Ram Nagar.

Rescue Operations and Safety Warnings

With severe waterlogging on roads, rescue operations are ongoing, and GHMC has urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Authorities have also advised caution around manholes and electric poles and requested that children be kept indoors.

Flooded Apartments and Submerged Colonies

Several apartments in the city have flooded basements, and numerous colonies have been submerged. Many bikes and cars have been swept away by the floodwaters.