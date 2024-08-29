No Stopping HYDRAA: CM Revanth Reddy's Brother Tirupati Reddy Served Notices

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has intensified its actions against illegal constructions and encroachments, specifically targeting structures built within the full-tank-level (FTL) and buffer zones of various water bodies. Notably, the agency has not hesitated to take action against high-profile individuals, including the brother of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, A Tirupathi Reddy.

On Thursday, HYDRAA officials served notices to Tirupati Reddy at Amar Cooperative Society in Madhapur. The society is allegedly constructed within the FTL limits of Durgam Cheruvu, a well-known lake situated in the heart of the city. The move reflects the agency’s commitment to enforcing regulations without bias, regardless of the social or political status of those involved.

In addition to Tirupati Reddy, notices were issued on Saturday to 204 other residents of colonies surrounding Durgam Cheruvu. These areas include prominent neighborhoods such as Kavuri Hills, Nectar’s Colony, Doctor’s Colony, and Amar Society. These colonies are known for their luxurious constructions, many of which belong to influential individuals, including politicians, film stars, and high-ranking IAS and IPS officers. A significant number of these buildings have been identified as encroaching upon the FTL and buffer zones of the lake, posing environmental risks and violating city planning regulations.

The notices from HYDRAA instructed the residents to demolish their illegal structures within 30 days. Failure to comply will result in further action by the agency, according to sources. This development underscores HYDRAA’s ongoing efforts to restore and protect Hyderabad’s water bodies by strictly enforcing regulations against unauthorized constructions. The agency’s stringent measures are seen as a critical step towards sustainable urban development and environmental conservation in the city.