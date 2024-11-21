KTR's Rythu Mahadharna: Police Denies Permission, Dharna Postponed

Mahabubabad, Telangana: The police denied permission for a rally organized by the BRS in Mahabubabad due to concerns about potential law and order issues. KTR was scheduled to attend the 'Rythu Mahadharna,' the visit was cancelled due to the lack of police authorization. Meanwhile, SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan announced that the police had imposed Section 144 across the entire Mahabubabad district as of November 21. As a result, the BRS postponed the rally.

BRS leaders had organized the rally in Mahabubabad to protest the attacks on tribal, Dalit, and impoverished farmers. However, the police denied permission for the event. In response, BRS leaders staged a demonstration in front of the Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police's camp office on Wednesday night, demanding permission for a farmers' Mahadharna. Despite this, the police did not grant permission.