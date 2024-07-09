Watch Video: KTR Comments on YS Jagan's Defeat!

Andhra Pradesh assembly election results shocked the working president of the BRS party, KTR. He says the defeat of a government that provided various welfare schemes for people experiencing poverty surprised me. Despite the defeat, winning 40% of the seats is quite admirable, he added. He shared his views on Andhra Pradesh politics with a media chitchat in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He stated that the results of the elections would have been different if Pawan Kalyan had contested separately and not with the TDP. He even criticised the current government for using YS Sharmila as a pawn to win the elections against YSRCP. "Sharmila is just a pawn in their play and not more than that", he added. KTR further stated that it was pretty surprising to see the defeat of Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy, whom he considered hardworking.

KTR Warns Rahul Gandhi, Plans to Meet President Over Defections

Former Minister and BRS working president KTR criticized the Congress party in Telangana for abandoning its promise to strengthen the Anti-Defection Act and for practising double standards. Speaking to the media in Delhi Today (July 9), KTR, joined by former Minister Harish Rao and MP Suresh Reddy, condemned both the BJP and Congress for encouraging defections.

"We will address this issue in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi is exhibiting double standards. The fact that Telangana BRS MLA Danam Nagender is running on a Congress ticket is a mockery of democracy. Chief Minister Revanth is personally visiting MLAs' homes and draping them with party scarves. On one hand, the Congress boasts of protecting the Constitution, yet it was the Congress party that initiated the 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' culture, which has now reached Pocharam.

The Congress had promised in its legal document to amend the Tenth Schedule to automatically disqualify defectors, but it is now promoting defections in Telangana. They have failed to fulfill their promise of completing six guarantees within a hundred days. Even the promises made by Rahul Gandhi himself have been discarded."