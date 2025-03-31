YS Jagan Extends Ramadan Wishes, Emphasizes Festival’s Spiritual Essence

Tadepalli, March 31: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his heartfelt Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community, highlighting the festival's deep spiritual and humanitarian significance.

In his message, he described Ramadan as a sacred period of devotion, self-discipline, and compassion, symbolizing universal harmony, goodwill, and equality. He expressed his sincere hope that Allah’s blessings would usher in prosperity, well-being, and peace for the people of the state and humanity as a whole.

Reflecting on the essence of the holy month, Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized that Ramadan is a time of introspection, generosity, and spiritual renewal, fostering values of charity and selflessness.

భ‌క్తి శ్ర‌ద్ధ‌ల‌తో క‌ఠిన‌మైన ఉప‌వాస దీక్ష‌లు ముగించుకుని ప్రేమ‌, శాంతి, సౌభ్రాతృత్వానికి ప్ర‌తీక అయిన రంజాన్ పండుగ‌ను జ‌రుపుకుంటున్న ముస్లిం సోద‌ర సోద‌రీమ‌ణులంద‌రికీ నా శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. అల్లా చూపిన మార్గంలో న‌డవాల‌ని, అల్లా చ‌ల్ల‌ని దీవెన‌లు అంద‌రికీ ఉండాల‌ని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 31, 2025

