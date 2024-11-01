Karthika Purnima 2024: Date, Significance and Rituals

Karthika Purnima is the most important festival in the Hindu calendar. It falls on a full moon day in Karthika Masam; thus, it coincides with November 15 in the year 2024. This sacred day witnesses the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon called Tripurasura and remembers the birth of Matsya Avatar, the fish avatar of Lord Vishnu. The Legend Behind Karthika Purnima:

In Hindu mythology, the victory of good over evil is said to be one reason why Karthika Purnima celebrates; Lord Shiva with just one arrow is believed to have destroyed three cities of the wicked demon Tripurasura. It is this victory of good over evil that gives base to the legends behind Karthika Purnima. The malicious lives of the demon Tripurasura earned him this struggle against Lord Shiva and victory for the latter is considered the triumph of righteousness.

Rituals and Celebrations

Karthika Snan is the most sacred rite performed on Karthika Purnima. According to rituals, it is said that the devout takes a holy dip in Ganga, Yamuna, and Godavari. The purpose of this site is the cleansing of mind, body, and soul; hence, it also forms an integral part of Karthika Purnima celebrations.

Tulsi Vivah is the other important ritual to be performed on Karthika Purnima. Great enthusiasm surrounds the marriage ceremony of the sacred basil plant Tulsi with Lord Vishnu. In Hindu mythology, the goddess Vrinda was believed to be the incarnation of Tulsi.

Regional Celebrations

The celebrations for Karthika Purnima are unusual, yet different in many regions of India. In Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the town of Varanasi and in some parts of the country, it is marked as the festival of lights of the gods or as the Dev Deepavali. On this day, the entire city is illuminated with lights, and earthy lamps light up thousands of ghats of the river Ganges.

In Odisha, there is a special boat festival called Karthika Purnima. Boats, decorated with flowers and the like, are floated in rivers and lakes. That is a great sight to see. Another very famous festival is the Pushkar Camel Fair in Rajasthan, which starts from Karthika Masam and ends on the day of Karthika Purnima.

Spiritual Significance

Karthika Purnima is personified with a strong Indian culture and spirituality. It celebrates the victory of Lord Shiva over evil spirits, celebrates Matsya Avatar of Lord Vishnu, and marks the sanctified bond of Tulsi with Lord Vishnu. It exemplifies good versus evil with spiritual growth through it.

Important Dates and Timings

It changes every year according to the lunar calendar. On the lunar calendar, Karthika Purnima falls on 15th November in the year 2024 in India. The Brahma Muhuruta begins at 6:19 AM while the festival is also set at the same time.

Also read: Diwali Releases Review: Lucky Baskhar, KA, Amaran, Bagheera