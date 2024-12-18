HYDRA Gives Clarity on Demolitions

HYDRA's Explanation Regarding Demolitions

HYDRA will not demolish any structures that were granted permission before July 2024.

If residential buildings built without permission are ready by July 2024 and occupied, HYDRA will not demolish them. (These details will be checked and verified through Google Earth and on-site inspections.)

However, commercial and business buildings constructed without permission (such as N Convention) will be demolished if they are found in the FTL (Flooding Tank Level), regardless of when they were built.

If permits were previously granted and then revoked, those buildings will be considered illegal. Even if these buildings are residential, if construction continues after July 2024, they will be treated as illegal and demolished. (Examples include demolitions in Katha Cheruvu, Mallampet, and Ameenpur.)

HYDRA takes a serious view of the actions of land grabbers who target poor people and act behind the scenes. (For instance, demolitions in Chintal Cheruvu, Gajularamaram, and Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur fall into this category.)

If there are court orders, any building can be demolished. (Example: the demolition of apartments under construction in Erukunta, Nizampet.)

After the formation of HYDRA (post-July 19th, 2024), any building in the FTL area, whether permitted or not, will be demolished. Authorities who issued the permits will also be held responsible.

Commercial buildings built without permits in FTL areas (such as N Convention, farmhouses, resorts, etc.) will be demolished by HYDRA.

The process of marking the FTL boundaries for lakes in Hyderabad has already begun. HYDRA is conducting this activity transparently and will complete it soon.

HYDRA prioritizes complaints from colony welfare associations and citizens.

After demolitions, HYDRA ensures that the land is repurposed for public use.

Demolitions have been carried out in 12 lakes, and proposals for their restoration have been submitted to the government. Once government approval is granted, work will commence.

HYDRA, established by the government, is responsible for the protection of lakes, parks, and government land. It is the first such organization of its kind in the country.

Based on its experiences over the past 5 months, HYDRA is proceeding with a clear stance on various issues. Any shortcomings are being addressed and improvements are being made with a stronger commitment.

HYDRA was established by the government with the long-term welfare of citizens and environmental sustainability in mind.

HYDRA continues to move forward in accordance with several court judgments issued on various matters.

Citizens are cooperating with HYDRA for a better, eco-friendly, and improved living environment for future generations. HYDRA works under the direction of the government.

The government is continuously strengthening HYDRA by granting additional powers under various laws.

HYDRA is also becoming stronger in terms of technology.

In the past 5 months, HYDRA has acquired nearly 200 acres of land (lakes, government land, parks).

People are trusting HYDRA and filing complaints in large numbers. Over 5,000 complaints have been resolved by HYDRA, and several are still pending. Each complaint is thoroughly examined before action is taken. HYDRA will continue to resolve public complaints effectively.

The government is setting up a HYDRA police station soon. HYDRA will take legal action against the perpetrators and masterminds behind land encroachments.

- AV Ranganath, HYDRA Commissioner