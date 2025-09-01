Hyderabad Traffic Curbs for Ganesh Immersion: Diversions in Place from Aug 29 to Sept 5

The Hyderabad city’s traffic police have rolled out extensive traffic diversions to manage the massive crowds expected during Ganesh idol immersions. The restrictions will be enforced from August 29 to September 5, 2025, every day between 3 PM and late night, depending on congestion levels near the key immersion points—NTR Marg, People’s Plaza, and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Key Diversions Announced

Sailing Club ‘T’ Junction:

Vehicles from Karbala Maidan will not be permitted towards Upper Tank Bund and will instead be routed via Sailing Club to Kavadiguda Crossroads. Commuters heading to Liberty or Khairatabad can use Kavadiguda Crossroads–DBR Mills–Indira Park X Roads route, or take Telugu Talli Flyover via Iqbal Minar. Those travelling to Panjagutta through Tank Bund are advised to divert via Ranigunj–Minister Road–Begumpet.

VV Statue:

Traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan towards Necklace Road/NTR Marg will not be allowed on Khairatabad Flyover. Vehicles will be diverted through Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, and Iqbal Minar.

Telugu Talli Junction:

Movement from Ambedkar Statue to NTR Marg will be restricted. Traffic will be rerouted via Iqbal Minar.

Telugu Talli Flyover:

Vehicles from Iqbal Minar to Secunderabad will not be allowed towards Tank Bund and will be sent via Kattamaisamma Temple–DBR Mills–Kavadiguda.

DBR Junction:

Traffic from Katta Maisamma Temple (via Dhobi Ghat) towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills to Kavadiguda X Road.

Kavadiguda X Road:

Vehicles from Musheerabad and Jabbar Complex will not be permitted towards Sailing Club and will be diverted towards DBR Mills.

Nallagutta Bridge:

Traffic from Minister Road will not be allowed towards Necklace Road and will be diverted at Nallagutta Bridge.

Buddha Bhavan:

Vehicles from Buddha Bhavan will be stopped from entering Necklace Road and diverted via Nallagutta X Roads to Minister Road.

Advisory for Citizens

Officials clarified that diversions will be implemented dynamically based on the flow of immersion processions. Citizens have been urged to avoid affected areas, plan journeys in advance, and cooperate with on-ground personnel.

For assistance during emergencies, commuters can reach the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police appealed for public patience, stressing that cooperation is essential to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Ganesh immersions, which draw lakhs of devotees each year.