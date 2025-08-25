Hyderabad Pregnant Woman Murder: Swathi’s Parents Refuse Final Rites After Shocking Crime

A day after the gruesome murder of a woman came to light in Boduppal, Hyderabad, more chilling details have emerged in the case.

The victim, identified as Swathi, was killed by her husband, Mahender Reddy, on the night of August 23 following a heated argument. Mahender then dismembered her body and dumped the parts in the Musi River. When he later told Swathi’s sister that she was missing, her suspicion led to a police complaint.

During interrogation, Mahender confessed, after which police discovered Swathi’s torso — missing her head, arms, and legs — at their house. It was also revealed that Swathi was five months pregnant.

The following day, Swathi’s parents staged a protest outside their home in Kamareddyguda, Vikarabad district, refusing to perform her last rites.

They argued that since Swathi had married Mahender against their wishes, his family should conduct the funeral. Eventually, relatives persuaded them, and the parents agreed.

As per reports, Swathi’s family has left for Hyderabad, while Swathi’s torso was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. Her last rites are scheduled between 7 pm and 8 pm on August 25 (Monday).

Mahender, a ride-hailing app driver, had married Swathi, a call centre employee, in 2024 after they fell in love. The couple belonged to different castes.

However, marital discord surfaced within months, leading to frequent quarrels. On August 23, another altercation ended with Mahender strangling Swathi at their Boduppal home. He then hacked her body with an axe and made three trips to the Musi River to dispose of the remains.

Police also confirmed that Swathi had earlier filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of harassment and cruelty.