Hyderabad Heavy Rains: GHMC Toll Free Numbers - Find Here

Hyderabad Rains: GHMC Toll-Free Numbers

The GHMC has issued a red alert for Hyderabad, warning of another heavy downpour and advising residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Key intersections are flooded with water above knee level, and many colonies and slums have turned into virtual lakes. GHMC teams are working to clear waterlogged areas.

For emergency services, residents can contact GHMC's toll-free numbers at 040-21111111 or 9000113667.

Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad and Telangana Districts

Heavy rains have caused streams and canals to overflow, flooding roads and colonies, and causing severe disruptions for residents. Many areas are without power. Since early morning, the twin cities have been experiencing heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, with the Meteorological Department warning that these conditions are expected to persist for the next four days.