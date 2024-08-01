Hyderabad to become Maha Hyderabad, GHMC to become Hyderabad Greater City Corporation (HGCC)

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is about to expand and become “Maha Hyderabad.” The State Cabinet will meet on Thursday and is expected to approve extending GHMC’s area to include the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The new, larger organization will probably be called the “Hyderabad Greater City Corporation” (HGCC) and will cover several municipal corporations, municipalities, and villages up to the ORR.

The Telangana Municipal Administration department has prepared proposals that will be presented to the State Cabinet on August 1, 2024. A draft bill will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly/Legislative Council on August 2 for consideration.

With the terms of elected bodies in Gram Panchayats expired, the government plans to merge these Gram Panchayats within the ORR into nearby municipal corporations or municipalities. If merging is not possible, new urban local bodies will be created for groups of such Gram Panchayats. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department has been asked to de-notify the same.

The government’s goal is to ensure uniform development and planned growth in Greater Hyderabad.