Habsiguda School Auto Accident: Student Dies After Auto Rams into Bus

Hyderabad: A devastating road accident involving a school auto in Habsiguda of Hyderabad has resulted in the death of a class 10 student and left the auto driver severely injured.

The incident occurred when the auto, carrying school children, crashed into the rear of a RTC bus at Habsiguda after a speeding Tusker lorry ( bearing No. TS 15 UA 4649 ) hit the auto-rickshaw and it became trapped underneath.

Local residents immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the scene. Despite their best efforts, they could not extricate the auto, which was firmly lodged under the bus. The police then called for crane assistance, and with its help, they managed to remove the auto from beneath the bus.

The injured student, identified as Ranga Saathivaka from Gautam Model School in Tarnaka, and the auto driver Yellaiah were rushed to Prasad Hospital at Nacharam. Tragically, Saathivaka succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the accident took place while the auto was en route from Tarnaka to Habsiguda. Eyewitnesses claim the auto driver was using a cellphone at the time of the collision, leading authorities to attribute the cause to reckless driving.

The police informed both the school management and the student’s parents of the tragedy. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.