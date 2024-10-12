Dussehra 2024: How to perform Durga Puja at home?

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is indeed one of the most grandly celebrated Hindu festivals in and around the whole of India. The festival itself is a symbol of victory of good over evil and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. The tenth day of the bright half of the month of Ashwin or Kartik declares Dussehra. This year, it is on Saturday, October 12.

This festival is taken out majestically across India by keeping Durgaa Maa idols or photos in the house. Here is how to perform Durgaa Maa puja at home:

Preparations of Durga Puja in Home

To celebrate Durga Puja in your house, you can follow these easy procedures.

Cleaning and Purification

Clean up your homes with flowers, leaves, and rangoli decorations. Light lamps and incense sticks to purify the atmosphere.

Positioning the Puja Area

Set up a platform or altar to create a sacred space for the puja. Place a photo frame or idol of Goddess Durga, Lord Rama, and Goddess Saraswati.

Gathering Essential Items

Flowers (marigold, hibiscus, and jasmine)

Fruits (banana, apple, and coconut)

Sweets (jalebi, laddu, and barfi)

Incense sticks

Camphor

Vermilion (sindoor)

Holy water (Ganga jal)

Puja Rituals

Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

Offer prayers to Goddess Durga, Lord Rama, and Goddess Saraswati.

Recite Durga Mantras and chant the Devi Mahatmyam.

Perform aarti with camphor and incense sticks.

Offerings and Prasad

Offer fruits, flowers, and sweets to the deities. Distribute Prasad among family members and friends.

Also read: Tirumala Brahmotsavam 2024: Srivaru Gives Darshan on Surya Prabha Vahanam; see Pics