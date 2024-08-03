Watch Danam Nagendar's Filthy Language in Assembly: Nak***ka...Tolu Teestha, Bayata Tiraganivvanu

Hyderabad: The last day of Telangana state legislative assembly witnessed uproar as Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagendar made “offensive” remarks against the BRS MLAs.

Participating in a short discussion on the development of Hyderabad on Friday, Nagendar was caught on camera using abusive language while he reportedly targeted the BRS legislator Padi Kaushik reddy. The BRS-turned-Congress MLA was caught on a hot mic threatening to “skin them all”. Reddy claimed that Nagendar asked him to come out so he could “see” him and rushed to him.

Witnessing a heated drama in the House, AIMIM floor leader Akbardduin Owaisi called out the senior Congress MLA for using unparliamentary words and asked the senior legislator to issue an apology. Subsequently, Nagendar expressed his regret over losing his temper and it was a reaction to the “filthy language” used against him.

Notably, Nagender joined the Congress after getting elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket and later unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary elections as a Congress candidate from Secunderabad seat. He may face disqualification from the House of the Speaker or the High Court rules against him.

