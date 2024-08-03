‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli' documentary was released on Netflix on Friday. The Netflix documentary explores the world of RRR director SS Rajamouli. Even though the docu-film is attracting a wide range of audience as it was released in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Tamil languages, a glimpse of the director's epic period action drama ‘RRR’ is what has become a topic of discussion among the viewers and the netizens.

The ‘RRR’ became a massive hit after it’s release in 2022. The film also received international praise and won an Oscar award. The documentary film which focuses on the visionary Telugu director Rajamouli treats fans with unseen footage from the ‘RRR’ film. One scene shown in the behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s shooting has since gone viral.

The particular scene was reportedly deleted from the movie. In this unseen footage, Ram Charan is shown wearing a pink shirt with suspenders and getting on a wagon and tossing a whip at someone while the extras are dressed as villagers.

‘RRR’ film is set in the 1920’s colonial era. Ram Charan essayed the role of an Indian Imperial police officer Ramaraju while Jr NTR played the lead role of a tribal man called Komaram Bheem who visits Delhi to rescue a young girl from the British.

