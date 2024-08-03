J&K govt dismisses six employees for involvement in funding narco-terrorism (Ld)

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir government, on Saturday, dismissed six employees from service for their involvement in terror funding and narco-terrorism.

As per an official statement: “The Government of Jammu and Kashmir today dismissed six employees belonging to various departments: five from Police Department (Constables) and one from Education Department (Teacher) in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India, for their deep involvement in anti-national activities."

“The activities of these below-mentioned employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities," the statement added.

The details of the offenders, as per the statement, are as follows:

Saif Din, Selection Grade Constable in Police Department, S/o Quasim Din, R/o Shigani Bhallesa District Doda A/P Javid Nagar, Bali Charana Naki Tawi, Jammu, is a notorious drug peddler, a habitual offender and a mastermind for generation and distribution of narco-terror funding. He is a deeply motivated and committed drug peddler as well as an overground worker (OGW) for the terrorists of a proscribed organisation like Hizbul Mujahideen. He had established drug channels which are being used by anti-national agencies/elements to smuggle weapons and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in J&K.

Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Head Constable in Police Department, S/o Ab Aziz Sheikh, R/o Ibkoote Tangdar, District Kupwara, along with two other employees namely Khalid Hussian Shah and Rahmat Shah (both working as Constables in J&K Police) received huge consignment of narcotics from drug smugglers across the LoC from Pakistan occupied J&K. He had contacts with the Pakistan based terrorists, who have been involved in smuggling of narcotics, weapons and money across the LoC.

Khalid Hussian Shah, Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police, S/o Mehboob Shah, R/o Chanipora Payeen Tangdar, District Kupwara, along with two other employees, namely Farooq Ahmad Sheikh and Rahmat Shah (both working as Constables in J&K Police) received huge consignment of narcotics across the LoC from Pakistan occupied J&K. Being a resident of Tangdar Karnah, Kupwara, he used his expertise of local terrain and topography to establish contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in PoJK and was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in Kupwara-Karnah region.

Rahmat Shah, Constable in J&K Police, S/o Manzoor Hussain Shah, R/o Panjowa Pingla Haridal, Karnah, District Kupwara had received huge consignment of narcotics from across the LoC for peddling it to other parts of the country, including local market for profit motive and for a larger game plan of adversary agency to destabilise J&K. Being a resident of Haridal village in Karnah, Kupwara, he leveraged his knowledge of the local terrain and topography to establish connections with the narcotic smugglers across the border in PoJK.

Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Khalid Hussian Shah and Rahmat Shah had established contacts with the Pakistan-based terrorists involved in smuggling of narcotics, weapons and money across the LoC to India. They used to smuggle drugs from Pakistan and money generated through the illegal trade of these drugs was being used for fueling unrest as well as financing terror activities in Kashmir valley and other parts of the country.

They were in contact with a large number of drug peddlers and overground workers of proscribed terrorist organisation and were a part of the modus operandi for arranging funding for terrorism in Kashmir valley and elsewhere in India.

Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, Selection grade Constable in J&K Police, S/o Saif-u-Din Chalkoo, R/o Silikote Uri, District Baramulla had developed a close relationship with the terrorist associates of the area and started working as an OGW with the proscribed terrorist organisation, Laskhar-e-Taiba.

He was in close contact with various Kashmiri-origin terrorists based in PoJK, through encrypted messaging applications and had received arms and ammunitions for further delivery to the terrorists. Being a resident of Uri, District Baramulla, he utilised his knowledge of the local terrain to establish contacts with terrorist based in PoJK. He used to assist terrorist groups, during infiltration, by providing logistics and transportation of their illegal arms and ammunitions in the interior areas of Kashmir valley.

Madam Din, a teacher in the Education Department, S/o Qayam Din, R/o Kirni Haveli, District Poonch is a highly motivated and committed drug peddler and an OGW of terrorists of Hizbul Mujhahidin. He had received consignments of narcotics from across the LoC for onward delivery to the drug peddlers even in Punjab. He was in constant touch with hardcore terrorists in Pakistan, who ex-filtrated for terrorist training and are currently active in terrorist activities from PoJK. He smuggled drugs from Pakistan and money generated through illegal trade of these drugs, it was used for fueling unrest as well as financing terrorist activities in Kashmir valley, as well as in other parts of the country, being an important source in the narco-terror system.

“Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards the anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in the Government service,” the statement said.

It is now mandatory to seek an integrity certificate and clearance from the intelligence department at every promotional stage for government officials to ensure that the separatists and their sympathises are prevented from intruding into the civil services and police.

