'Bigg Boss' journey is a rollercoaster ride, not for faint-hearted: Ranvir Shorey

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, who finished as the second runner-up on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', described his experience on the show as a demanding and intense journey, full of mental, physical, and emotional challenges that would test even the strongest individuals.

Ranvir, who is known for his roles in films such as 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' and 'Singh is Kinng', was candid about his views throughout the show.

The actor didn't hesitate to speak his mind, even if it led to confrontations with fellow contestants like Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Post-eviction, Ranvir reflected on his journey, saying, "I would describe my journey as a rollercoaster ride, mentally, physically, and emotionally. I have done other reality shows before this, but nothing like this. It is a very intense experience and takes a heavy toll on you. It is not an easy task and is not for the faint-hearted. I have survived and come out stronger."

When asked about participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' like many post-Bigg Boss contestants, the actor said: "I already did 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' 11 years back. It was Rohit Shetty's first season. Being part of reality shows is not my core ambition. Whenever I don't have any work, I say yes to reality shows to gain experience."

Ranvir added: "My career is in acting, films, and series, and I would like to go back to that now."

The show concluded last night, and actress Sana Makbul was declared the winner of the third season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Sana took home the trophy along with a prize money of over Rs 25 lakh.

The first runner-up was Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh.

The first housemate evicted from the top five was Kritika. Sai Ketan was eliminated next, followed by actor Ranvir as the third eviction from the final race.

The grand finale, which was held in Mumbai on Friday evening, showcased a fierce competition between Sana Makbul and rapper Naezy.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' was hosted by veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

The show was streaming on JioCinema Premium.

