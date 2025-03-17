Charlapalli Railway Station to Be Renamed as Potti Sreeramulu Terminal

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Telangana government has decided to rename the newly renovated Charlapalli railway station as the Potti Sreeramulu Terminal. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made the announcement in the Telangana Assembly during a recent address, stating that the decision was part of a larger effort to honor prominent figures associated with the region’s history.

To make the renaming official, the Telangana government will write to Union Ministers Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy, requesting approval from the Centre. This move aims to commemorate the legacy of Potti Sreeramulu, a freedom fighter known for his role in the creation of the Telugu-speaking States.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to recognize influential personalities from the region and preserve their legacies. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted that renaming public places after such prominent individuals is a way to keep their contributions alive in public memory.

Additionally, it was announced that Nature Cure Hospital will be renamed after K Rosaiah, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, and a statue of him will be installed at the hospital. The government will also ensure that his birth and death anniversaries are observed annually to honor his memory.