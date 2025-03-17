Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Renamed as Suravaram Pratap Reddy University

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, officially renaming the institution to Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University. Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha tabled the bill on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the ongoing Budget Sessions.

The name change aims to honor Suravaram Pratap Reddy, a key figure in Telangana’s cultural and social development. The decision to rename the university has sparked discussions, but Chief Minister Revanth Reddy clarified that it was not meant to diminish the legacy of Potti Sreeramulu, whose contributions to the Telugu community remain highly respected. The name of Potti Sreeramulu will continue to be honored in Andhra Pradesh, while in Telangana, the university will now bear Suravaram Pratap Reddy's name.

This renaming is part of a broader effort by the Telangana government to honor individuals who contributed significantly to the state’s history. The Chief Minister noted that such changes have been happening since the bifurcation of the state and are not intended to offend anyone.

Revanth Reddy also addressed concerns raised by some people who misinterpreted these changes, stressing that the aim is to preserve the legacies of important historical figures and promote their contributions. The renaming of institutions is seen as a way to keep their impact alive in public memory.