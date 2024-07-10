Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu Arrested

Bengaluru: Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu has been arrested after his ‘joke’ on a father-daughter relationship sparked outrage from different quarters. Telangana police have arrested the accused in Bengaluru on Wednesday and are bringing him to Telangana’s state capital on prisoner on transit (PT) warrant.

Praneeth faced a barrage of criticism for his disgusting and offensive remarks on a video of father and daughter shared by a Telugu family living in the US. Several people including the Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej reported the YouTuber for abusing the child online. Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) took cognisance of the issue and filed an FIR.

Following the filing of an FIR, Praneeth, who is native of Andhra Pradesh switched off his mobile phone and fled the city. The Telangana DGP office has tweeted that the police are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humour will face justice, and our team and their team is diligently identifying them.

Praneeth Hanumanthu is a prominent Telugu YouTuber with over 170K subscribers. He often shares roasting videos with his friends but recently crossed a line by making insensitive comments on paedophilia. In a recent video, he mocked a father-daughter relationship with crude jokes and offensive remarks alongside his associates.

Praneeth's father, H. Arun Kumar, is an IAS officer who reportedly served as a civil supplies and EO secretary in AP. His elder brother is also a well-known YouTuber who provides styling tips.



