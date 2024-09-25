A Circus, Not a Government: KTR on Revanth Reddy and HYDRAA

Telangana Former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticized the current government, accusing it of inefficiency and reckless governance. His comments come in the wake of the government's mismanagement of Jr NTR's Devara pre-release event and the controversial actions of the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority).

A Circus, Not a Government: KTR

Taking a direct dig at the administration, KTR asked, “Are you running a government or a circus?” He slammed the government for its failure to organize a high-profile movie event, saying, “They can't even conduct a single pre-release event properly.” He pointed out that the traffic chaos caused by poor event planning left the city at a standstill for hours.

HYDRAA's Demolitions and Administrative Confusion

KTR further accused the government of running a disorganized administration. He highlighted the confusion within the system, stating, “Registrations happen, and three days later, HYDRAA demolishes the structures. The right hand doesn’t know what the left is doing.”

Targeting Poor Communities on Weekends

KTR also raised concerns about the timing of demolitions, alleging that they are deliberately scheduled for weekends to prevent court intervention. He urged the Chief Justice of the High Court to take suo moto cognizance of the issue, warning that if this is ignored, a formal petition will be filed.

In a powerful statement of solidarity with the affected communities, KTR declared, “We will stand in front of the bulldozers if they come to demolish the homes of poor people. We don’t encourage encroachments, but any evacuation must be done on a humanitarian basis.”

Neglect of Hyderabad’s Development

KTR also accused the government of failing to allocate funds for Hyderabad’s development, stating that “Not one paisa has been given for the city’s growth in the last 10 months.” He criticized the government for prioritizing demolitions over the welfare of street vendors, stating that vending zones should be constructed before evicting these vendors from their livelihoods.

Call for Accountability

KTR's sharp criticism highlights the growing frustration over the government's failure to manage events and its disregard for the urban poor. His comments underscore the need for better governance, more humane treatment of the vulnerable, and greater accountability from the administration.

Also Read: Devara Pre Release Event: KTR's Shocking Comments on CM Revanth Reddy