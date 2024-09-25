Devara Pre Release Event: KTR's Shocking Comments on CM Revanth Reddy

KTR Responds to NTR's Pre Release Event Cancellation: Criticizes Revanth's Government

Telangana Former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has criticized the current government led by Revanth Reddy, claiming it has failed in various sectors, including providing basic facilities for public events. In particular, KTR expressed disappointment over the lack of proper arrangements for the pre-release function of Jr. NTR's movie Devara.

Telangana Government Neglects Film Event Needs

KTR highlighted how the current administration did not even provide minimum facilities for the high-profile movie event. According to him, the police at the event struggled to maintain order, leaving the situation unmanageable.

Comparison with KCR's Government

Reflecting on the past, KTR stated, "During our tenure, film functions were celebrated joyfully, and we ensured that all events, whether movie functions or religious festivals, were conducted smoothly and successfully." He emphasized how his government had worked effectively to manage large gatherings, ensuring the proper organization of public events, regardless of their nature.

This critique draws attention to the perceived mismanagement under the current government and points to a decline in efficiency, especially in handling significant cultural and entertainment events.

