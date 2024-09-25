Lapses in autopsy report: RG Kar doctor at CBI office for interrogation

Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) Forensic surgeon Dr Apurba Biswas and an autopsy assistant, who were part of the team that conducted the procedure on the body of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim last month, arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Wednesday for interrogation.

Sources said that both have been summoned for questioning on some procedural lapses identified by the investigating official in the post-mortem of the victim’s body that was conducted after sunset on August 9.

The body of the woman doctor was found at the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital hospital premises on the morning of August 9.

This is the third time that Biswas has been summoned by the CBI officials for questioning in this connection. First, he was summoned and questioned on September 22 and then again on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the investigating officials also questioned the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal (MSVP) of R.G Kar Sanjay Vashisth in this connection.

On September 22, Biswas told media persons that a neighbour of the victim’s family, who claimed himself to be an uncle of the victim, was insisting on a quick post-mortem of the body on August 9.

Sources said what intrigued the investigating officials was why Biswas did not bring the matter to the notice of the hospital and police authorities at the very moment when the so-called “uncle” was insisting on quick completion of the post-mortem process.

One of the major procedural lapses identified by the CBI sleuths in the post-mortem is that the autopsy was conducted after sunset which is generally against the protocol.

Secondly, the pace at which the autopsy process was completed within just 70 minutes was also quite unusual going by the seriousness of the case.

Former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the erstwhile SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal are scheduled to be presented at a special court in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the rape and murder case.

