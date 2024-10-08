Bombshell on Hyderabad’s Real Estate: Top Builders Encroach Lakes, Major Projects in FTL Zones at Risk

A recent report from the Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TGRAC), along with statements from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has exposed the rampant encroachment on Full Tank Level (FTL) water bodies by major real estate developments in Hyderabad. The report reveals that more than 170 lakes have been affected since 2014, with around 386 acres near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) lost to construction activities.

Despite receiving official permissions, several residential and commercial projects are suspected of violating regulations regarding encroachments on water bodies. Key residential complexes such as Candeur Skyline in the Financial District, Vertex Viraat in Miyapur, Sumadhura Palais Royale in Puppalaguda, Cybercity Oriana, Pooja Magic Breeze in Neknampur, SMR Vinay Boulder Woods in Bandlaguda Jagir, Vajram Ixora in Gopanpally, and Honer Signatis, Kukatpally have been cited for encroaching on lakes.

Commercial projects, including Phoenix 285 and Phoenix 25/Triton in Puppalaguda, and Vaishnavi Cymbol, are also flagged as significant violators.

Lake encroachment typically involves constructing or extending buildings onto lake shorelines, clearing vegetation, and developing urban infrastructure like roads or parks within lake boundaries, contributing to environmental degradation.

The report further highlights that lakes in areas like Kistareddypet, Kuntloor, Shaikpet, Gopanpally, Bachupally, Poppalguda, Peeranchervu, Uppal Bhagat, Rampally, and Alwal have experienced complete encroachment over the past decade due to Hyderabad’s rapid real estate boom.

Partially encroached lakes, including Kithavani Kunta (Narsingi), Brahmana Kunta (Poppalguda), Vaderavani Kunta (Thumkunta), Vayejamma Kunta (Bandlaguda Jagir), Hathguda Kunta (Bagh Hayatnagar), and Mukkasani Kunta (Puppalguda), have also seen substantial loss of land since 2014, further exacerbating the environmental impact of unchecked urban expansion in the city.

