SNBP All-India Hockey: Army Boys, Dhyanchand Academy roll through

Pune, Oct 8 (IANS) Defending champions Army Boys Sports Company, runners-up Dhyanchand Academy, and last year’s third-placed RoundGlass Academy got off to an easy winning start in the 8th SNBP All-India Boys Under-16 Hockey Championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex near here on Tuesday.

In Pool F, defending champs Army Boys Sports Company once again showcased their prowess, downing Vijay Hockey Academy from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, 6-3. Arjun was the star of the match, contributing five goals (2’, 24’, 30’, 33’, 40’), while Prasnt Aind (47’) chipped in with a goal.

Vijay Hockey Academy had Amit Dayal (4’), Gurudatt Kumar (34’), and Shiv Shankar Bind (41’) score, but Army Boys held strong to maintain their lead. Vijay Academy suffered their second loss and bowed out.

Last–year’s runners-up Dhyanchand Academy, dominated the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) in a 6-0 rout Pool-A clash. Sumant Singh’s penalty corners (11’, 27’) and contributions from Ravi Rajbhar (21’) and Suraj Kumar (23’, 43’, 45’) ensured a one-sided contest.

Playing the first match of the day, RoundGlass Academy continued to build on their reputation, following up on last year’s finish with a grand 4-1 victory over Orissa Naval Tata Grassroot. Amandeep Singh’s penalty-corner execution proved decisive, as he scored three times (17', 24', 38'). Anurag Singh (42’) added a fourth goal.

Orissa Naval Tata Grassroot reduced the deficit through Nishant Kujur’s (47’) penalty-corner, but Round Glass Academy’s halftime lead of 2-0 set the tone for their win in Pool D.

In Pool-H, Republican Sports Club delivered the most commanding performance of the day, overpowering Hockey Belkulai with a stunning 13-0 win. Amod Ghadge (4’, 21’), Dnyaneshkumar Vijkape (7’, 28’, 33’), and Deepa Yadav (22’) were among the key players to lead heir team to victory.

Meanwhile, Vijay Hockey Academy, Aryagraj, Uttar Pradesh from Pool-F became the first team to exit the tournament.

RESULTS:

Pool-D: Round Glass Academy: 4 (Amandeep 17’ – p.c, 24’ – p.c, 38’ - p.c, Anurag Singh 42’) bt Orissa Naval Tata Grassroot: 1 (Nishant Kujur– 47’ – p.c). HT: 2-0

Pool-F: Army Boys Sports Company: 6 (Arjun 2’ – p.c, 24 – p.c, 30’ – p.c, 33’ – p.s, 40’ – p.c, Prasnt Aind 47’) bt Vijay Hockey Academy, Pryagraj, Uttar Pradesh: 3 (Amit Dayal 4’ – p.c, Gurudatt Kumar 34’, Shiv Shankar Bind 41’). HT: 2-1

Pool-A: Dhyanchand Academy: 6 (Sumant Singh 11’ - p.c, 27’ – p.c, Ravi Rajbhar 21’, Suraj Kumar 23’, 43’, 45 – p.c) bt Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA): 0. HT: 4-0

Pool-H: Republican Sports Club: 13 (Amod Ghadge 4’, 21 – p.c, Dnyaneshkumar Vijkape 7’, 28’ – p.c, 33’ – p.c, 45’, 57’, Deepa Yadav 22’, Priyanshu Vichare 23’, 60’, Foaad Sheikh 35’, 43’, Amogh Gawde 52’) bt Hockey Belkulai: 0. HT. 6-0

Pool-G: Anwar Hockey Society: 4 (Mohd Ayan 9’, 54’, Mohd Shoaib 27’, Mohd. Zaid 27’ – p.c) bt Grassroots Hockey: 0 . HT: 2-0

Pool-E: Don Bosco School: 17 (Amit Halder 6', Subodh Lakra 10', 24' - p.c, 27', 43' - p. s, 46', 51', 56', Sudip Mallik 11', 35', Ashish Lakra 25' - p.c, 28' - p.c, 33 - p.s, 45', 53', Asit Majih 47', 59') b Jai Academy: 0. HT: HT: 7-0.

