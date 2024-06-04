BJP make huge gains in Telangana, Congress leads in Khammam

#TSLokSabhaElectionResults2024: With the counting of votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana underway on Tuesday, current polling trends indicated the BJP is making huge gains in the Telugu state.

The saffron party has taken the lead in eight out of 17 parliamentary seats. The BJP, which had won four seats in 2019, appears to be heading to retain them. It has also taken the lead in four other constituencies.

G. Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri), Arvind Dharmapuri (Nizamabad), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar), Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Chevella), Bharat Prasad (Nagarkurnool), Godam Nagesh (Adilabad) and DK Aruna (Mahbubnagar) are leading as per the trends.

The ruling Congress in the state is ahead in seven constituencies. Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy is leading with a margin of 1,48,091 in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency. Congress candidate Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, who is making his electoral debut from the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, is leading as the votes get counted in his constituency’s polling centres. Other Congress candidates Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (Bhongir), Balram Naik Porika (Mahabubabad), Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy (Nalgonda) and Kadiyam Kavya (Warangal) are ahead of their rivals in their respective constituencies.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which lost power in Assembly elections recently, was leading in one constituency while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was maintaining its lead in the Hyderabad constituency.



