Pawan Khera taunts BJP over ‘400 paar’ slogan

Delhi, June 4 (IANS) As the early trends show that NDA is past the majority mark but just short of 300 Lok Sabha seats, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took a dig at BJP over its ‘400 paar’ slogan.

He also claimed that the INDIA bloc would emerge the winner and asserted that this time Congress was going to win the most seats with huge margins.

While talking to IANS, Pawan Khera said, “I cannot say anything final about the initial trend, but I would definitely like to say one thing that whatever decision the public had to take, it has been taken.”

The Congress leader further said, “BJP leaders were trumpeting the slogan of ‘400 paar’ at various places, and were making tall claims everywhere. Now they have also come to know about the reality and what is the real mood of the public at present.”

He said, “If the Prime Minister is seen trailing behind in two rounds in Varanasi, then it clearly shows what is the mood of the country at present. At the same time, I cannot say anything final about this trend, because it is a very initial trend. So I would say that right now we all should wait, but these trends will translate into results in our favour later in the day.”

Pawan Khera also described the current political situation of Punjab in favour of Congress. “We are going to get a good number of seats in Punjab,” he said.

