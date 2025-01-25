Bank Holidays in Telangana for February 2025: All You Need to Know

As February rolls in, it brings a few important bank holidays in Telangana. While the month doesn’t feature a long list of closures, there are some key days when banks will remain shut. These include the regular second and fourth Saturdays observed nationwide, as well as Maha Shivaratri, a significant religious holiday celebrated with great fervor.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bank holidays in Telangana for February 2025:

List of Bank Holidays in February 2025

1. February 8, 2025 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday

In line with RBI regulations, all banks across India observe a holiday on the second Saturday of every month.

2. February 22, 2025 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

Banks remain closed on the fourth Saturday as part of the regular holiday schedule.

3. February 26, 2025 (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri, a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a public holiday in Telangana. On this day, devotees observe fasting, perform rituals, and offer prayers. Banks will remain closed to mark the occasion.

Important Note for Bank Customers

If you have any banking-related tasks, it’s advisable to plan ahead and avoid visiting banks on these dates. Keep in mind that online banking services will remain available even on holidays, making it easier to manage your financial needs.

Also read: Bank Holidays in February 2025: Complete List to Plan Your Banking Activities