Bank Holidays in February 2025: Complete List to Plan Your Banking Activities

As February 2025 approaches, it’s important to note that banks across India will not be operational every day of the month. Out of the 28 days in February, banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days, including state-specific holidays and weekly off days. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the detailed holiday list for February, ensuring that customers can plan their banking activities accordingly.

Let’s take a closer look at the list of bank holidays and the cities they apply to, along with the weekly Saturday and Sunday closures.

Total Bank Holidays in February 2025: 14 Days

Banks across India will observe holidays on different days based on state-specific events, festivals, and official weekly offs. Here's the complete list:

State-Specific Bank Holidays in February 2025

3 February (Monday): Banks in Agartala will remain closed for Saraswati Puja.

11 February (Tuesday): Banks in Chennai will observe a holiday on the occasion of Thai Poosam.

12 February (Wednesday): Banks in Shimla will remain closed for Shri Ravidas Jayanti.

15 February (Saturday): Banks in Imphal will be closed for Lui-Ngai-Ni.

19 February (Wednesday): Banks in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur will observe a holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

20 February (Thursday): Banks in Aizawl and Itanagar will remain closed for Statehood Day.

26 February (Wednesday): Banks in major cities such as Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

28 February (Friday): Banks in Gangtok will remain closed for Losar.

Weekly Bank Holidays in February 2025

In addition to the above state-specific holidays, banks will also remain closed on these weekly offs:

2 February (Sunday): Weekly holiday.

8 February (Saturday) and 9 February (Sunday): Second Saturday and Sunday holiday.

16 February (Sunday): Weekly holiday.

22 February (Saturday) and 23 February (Sunday): Fourth Saturday and Sunday holiday.

Plan Your Banking Tasks in Advance

With 14 bank holidays scheduled for February 2025, it’s essential to plan any banking activities like deposits, withdrawals, or account-related work in advance. While online banking services remain available 24/7, it’s better to check the specific holiday list for your city to avoid any inconvenience.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Government Holidays: Complete Calendar for 2025